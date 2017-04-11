Tuesday: 2017’s warmest day so far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures hit around 80° across much of the metro on Monday.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Weather will be great for the Flying Squirrels game in the evening with temps only dropping into the lower 70s by 9 p.m. Quite a difference versus what opening night was like!

The warmest day of the year prior to now was actually back in February when it hit 82°. Tuesday will be the fifth time this year that Richmond has achieved a high in the 80s. The normal high is 69° and the record is 92° from 1930.

A cold front will cause some scattered storms on Wednesday and keep the high in the upper 70s to around 80°. Behind the front, cooler air will move in for the end of the week, but even these temperatures will be above normal.

Highs will get back into the 80s on Sunday, followed by another slight cool-down for Monday.

