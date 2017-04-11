Strata Solar is hiring for 400 positions in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - As pioneers of the solar energy industry, Strata Solar ranks among the top five providers in America. Senior Director of Talent Acquisition Maria Anderson Barker stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the company’s upcoming job fair, and the more than 400 jobs available right now in Virginia. The Solar Construction Job Fair takes place on Monday, April 17th from 9 am to 6 pm at Homewood Suites in Chester. Bring your resume and be prepared to be interviewed. For more information you can call 919-960-6015 or visit http://www.stratasolar.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STRATA SOLAR}