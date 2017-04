RICHMOND, Va. – The Race to Parenthood 5K is a fundraiser promoting infertility awareness and offers support to those struggling on their path to parenthood. Jenn Nixon, The Organizer of the event made a return visit to promote this very successful event. The Race to Parenthood 5K is Saturday, April 22nd at 9am at West Creek Business Park. The event is family-friendly and open to strollers. For more information you can visit www.theracetiparenthood5k.com