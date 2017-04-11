× Henrico woman charged with murder of teen missing since early March

HENRICO, Va. – A woman was charged with the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles, who was missing since March 12, 2017. A second suspect, whose identity and charges are unknown at this time, will be extradited from South Carolina, officials said in court Tuesday morning.

The teen’s body was found four days ago, behind the Nabisco plant, which is in the same vicinity as where skeletal remains were found Friday at the Old Dominion Landfill. Police have not released additional details about the case at this time.

Coles has been missing sine March 12, 2017, his family said. He is a recent graduate of Highland Springs High school.

Denise Monique Gay, of Henrico, is charged with the teen’s murder. The family said that Gay dated a relative of the deceased teen.

Gay was given a court-appointed attorney Tuesday morning and her bond was denied.

A status hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 5.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “iTip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.