Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie plan for jobs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former advisor to President George W. Bush and RNC chairman Ed Gillespie visited the CBS 6 Tuesday as part of his campaign to become governor of Virginia.

Gillespie talked about his plan to bring manufacturing jobs to the Commonwealth as well as an across-the-board individual income tax cut that he says will be financed by $3 billion of new revenue.

Listen to what he says about Pres. Donald Trump’s plan to increase defense spending and its impact on Virginia.

There are currently three men running for the republican nomination, and two on the democratic side.

The Republican candidates also include State Senator Frank Wagner (7th district, Virginia Beach) and Corey Stewart, Chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

The Democratic candidates include Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, and former U.S. Representative Tom Perriello.

All the candidates have been invited on the CBS 6 News at 7:00.