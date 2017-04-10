× Police search for suspect who robbed 90-year-old man in his backyard

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information related to a robbery which occurred in the East End early last week.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, April 3, an elderly man in his 90s was in the backyard of his home when he was approached by an unknown male in the 1700 block of North 22nd Street. The suspect grabbed the victim who then attempted to defend himself, police said.

The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground, went through his pockets and took his billfold which contained cash and a credit card. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, short dark hair and a stocky build. He is in this late-20s to early-30s and stands approximately 6’6” tall. He may go by the name of “Mike” and is possibly staying in the Fairfield area.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Gaetano Drago at (804) 646-3395 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.