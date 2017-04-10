Ex-MLB player Otis Nixon reported missing

Police in an Atlanta suburb are appealing for help finding former Major League Baseball player Otis Nixon, who went missing Saturday.

Nixon, 58, was last seen leaving his home in Woodstock, Georgia, Saturday morning to play golf, authorities said.

“He left for a tee time at a local golf course, but never arrived,” Woodstock police said in a post on Facebook.

Nixon was reported missing by hisgirlfriend Sunday afternoon, Woodstock Police Department spokeswoman Brittany Duncan told CNN.

Duncan said there was no evidence of foul play and that she was unaware of any medical issues for Nixon.

Driving a gray Range Rover

Nixon is described as wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Police said he was driving a 2011 gray Range Rover with GA tag CFP9010.

Any sightings should be reported to 911, Woodstock Police Department said.

Originally from Evergreen, North Carolina, Nixon began his Major League Baseball career playing with the New York Yankees in 1983.

According to the Braves — for whom he played in 1991-93 and in his final major season in 1999 — Nixon stole more bases in the 1990s than any other ballplayer.