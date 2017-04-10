Grab The Hose & Put Out Pi Kappa Alpha’s “Fire”

RICHMOND, Va – The Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha on the campus of VCU is hosting their 6th Annual “Fireman’s Challenge.” Raphael Ortiz and Zak Watson shared the details about what participants can expect over the course of the week. This fun event will benefit the MCV Evans-Haynes Burn Center. The festivities kicked off Sunday, April 9th and continues through Saturday April 15th. The Beach Volleyball Tournament happens Thursday, April 13th from 3pm to 7pm at the Sweet Frog on the campus of VCU and the Fireman’s Challenge Main Event is Saturday, April 15th at 4 at Cary Street Field. For more information you can visit http://firemanschallenge.org/

