Faith leaders host conversation on inclusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Learning from others stories was the goal at a community dialogue hosted by the Weinstein Jewish Community Center in Henrico County Sunday afternoon.

Speakers from various faith backgrounds shared their family story and challenged participants to think deeply about their neighbors they do not know.

The event was organized so put together so Jews, Muslims, Christians and people of all faiths could explore the connections they share.

Something organizers said events like this are crucial way to promote understanding during divided times.

"A lot of times, we base a lot of what we see on the media,” Suja Amir with the West End Islamic Center said. “We can't take that as the stereotype for everyone. That's where the danger lies."

Cullen Seltzer, who attended the dialogue, said it was beneficial.

"Our country can seem so polarized and so divided, I really think it's a good idea to spend time talking to each other when we can,” Seltzer said. “Not talking about each other or talking at each other.”

Religious celebrations like Passover, Easter and Ramadan are around the corner, so that is one of the reason organizers chose Sunday for the event.