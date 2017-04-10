× Cook Out replacing Henrico Captain D’s location

HENRICO, Va. — After getting snatched up for $2 million last year, a longtime Short Pump fast food restaurant property that for years has dished out fried shrimp will soon be slinging burgers and milkshakes.

The Captain D’s at 4245 Pouncey Tract Road is set to be converted into a Cook Out location, according to Henrico County planners.

County documents indicate the building’s owner, Charlotte-based Ratcliffe Group LLC, has entered into a purchase agreement with the popular North Carolina-based burger chain for a 20-year lease on the 1.3-acre lot. Cook Out also may exercise its option to purchase the space through its fourth and sixth year of operation, according to county documents.

Cook Out’s lease was effective May 2016, according to county documents. No timeline has been released for Cook Out’s conversion of the space or Captain D’s vacancy of the 3,775-square-foot building.

Both Captain D’s and Cook Out could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Captain D’s remains open in the building, which was built in 1999.

Ratcliffe Group purchased the Captain D’s site from Richmond-based CD Restaurants Inc. in May 2016 for $2.1 million, according to Henrico County records. The site most recently was assessed for $1.8 million.

