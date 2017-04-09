Tuesday will be the warmest day of the year so far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Southwesterly winds will transport in much warmer air early this week. After highs in the 50s last Friday, 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday, we will hit or break 80° in many locations on Monday.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, making it the warmest day of 2017 so far.

Tuesday's high will be the warmest since October 19, when it hit 87°. The year's warmest day until now was actually back on February 12, when temperatures soared to 82°. Normal for this period is near 70°. The record high is 92°.

A cold front will drop temperatures back into the 70s for the rest of the week.

