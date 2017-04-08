DC police officer arrested for soliciting sex, robbing 15-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. -- A member of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was arrested Thursday night in Prince George’s County and faces several charges including armed robbery and prostitution, WDCW reported.

Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, 27, was arrested at his home in the 7500 block of Lake Glen Drive in Glenn Dale, Md. by by the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACOPD) for an incident they allege took place on January 9, 2017.

A spokesperson for the AACOPD said Ekwonna met a 15-year-old girl on the social media app “Tagged” and she agreed to meet with him for sex in exchange for money.

“They made arrangements to meet in Glen Burnie. They engaged in an act of prostitution, after which he then displayed a handgun and robbed her of the money he had just paid her,” said Marc Limansky, spokesperson for the AACOPD.

Ekwonna has been charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery, Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, two counts of Third Degree Sex Offenses, Reckless Endangerment, Handgun in a Vehicle, Handgun on a Person and Prostitution.

The MPD said Ekwonna had been a member of the department for 14 months and was assigned to the Second District.

At his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, Ekwonna was ordered to be held until his next hearing.

Shortly after his arrest, the MPD stated that Ekwonna’s police powers had been revoked. Following his court appearance Friday afternoon, the department said his employment had been terminated.

The 15-year-old juvenile victim in this case is receiving appropriate support services. The evidence during the investigation revealed the juvenile female was acting on her own and was not a victim of human trafficking. However, she is not a target of any criminal investigation related to this case.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about the suspect in this case or any other similar incidents to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732; or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700; or Metro Crime Stoppers.