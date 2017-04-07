× VCU artist in residence unveils new pop-up portrait

RICHMOND, Va. — The blending of business and creativity – and inventive approaches to both – is back on full display at the VCU School of Business.

The latest art installation by Noah Scalin, the business school’s inaugural artist-in-residence, was unveiled Tuesday afternoon, about a week after it began taking shape in the atrium at Snead Hall.

Viewed from the right perspective, the assemblage of canned foods and toiletry items donated by students, faculty and staff forms a portrait of Richmond businesswoman and philanthropist Frances Lewis, who co-founded the retail chain Best Products Co. with her late husband, Sydney.

The installation continues what Scalin started last fall, when he unveiled a comparable portrait – made from donated clothes – of Richmond business pioneer Maggie Walker.

Just as those clothes were later donated to Goodwill, the canned goods and toiletries will be donated to VCU’s RamPantry and Florida-based nonprofit Forgotten Soldiers Outreach when the portrait is dismantled at the end of this week.

