Skeletal remains found at Henrico landfill: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after about skeletal remains were discovered at the Old Dominion Landfill in Henrico County on Friday, Crime Insider sources tell reporter Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Lauren Hummel confirmed police are working a "preliminary death investigation" in the 2000 block of Charles City Road.

Hummel said police will release additional details as they become available.

