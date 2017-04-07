Refuge For Men offering Richmond more than haircuts

RICHMOND, Va. – At Refuge For Men, a barbershop on Main Street in Richmond’s Fan District, it is a lot more than cutting hair.

“Majority of our barbers are Richmond natives,” Chief Operating Officer Shanna Sivels said. “Being able to give back provides a sense of fulfillment for us as adults.”

To that end, Refuge stylists have provided over 7,500 haircuts to the homeless and donated nearly $15,000 to the VCU Massey Cancer Research Center since the shop opened in 2009, Sivels said.

Owner Dot Reid opened Refuge For Men with the purpose of providing men with a unique grooming experience.

“[We provide] services that guys sometimes feel uncomfortable with doing in another environment like manicures, pedicures, and facials,” Sivels said.

When staff is not pampering customers, they are actively aiding the Richmond community.

The shop has worked closely with many local nonprofits – CARITAS, Side by Side, and Rebuild America.

“Our success comes from our community one haircut at a time,” Sivels said.