× Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man with ‘Brenda’ tattooed on his neck

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Department need help locating fugitive Ronald R. Broadnax, who is currently wanted on 10 active warrants.

Broadnax (also known as “Skee”), 35, has no known address, police said. He has 10 warrants on file since Sept. 9, 2016. Six of those warrants were accrued in March, police said.

He is wanted on four counts of assault and battery, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, felony assault, probation violation, failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and possession and transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police described Broadnax as a black male with a medium complexion, brown eyes, short black hair, and tattoos on both of his arms and the name “Brenda” tattooed on the left side of his neck. He is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs 144 pounds.

Broadnax is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately.

Anyone who sees Ronald R. Broadnax or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Bernard “Mac” Adams at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.