Chesterfield woman charged; state trooper sent to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield woman was arrested following a pursuit that resulted in the hospitalization of a Virginia State Trooper.

"The incident began around 10:40 p.m. Thursday when Virginia State Police Trooper A.D. Rogers responded to assist the Richmond Police with an ongoing pursuit that was approaching the Interstate 95 and Interstate 64 interchange in the city," Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said.

The suspect driver, later identified as 59-year-old Melissa R. Thorne, then merged onto I-64 east and eventually exited at Nine Mile Road.

"During the course of the pursuit, the Pontiac [Thorne was driving] rammed Trooper Rogers’ vehicle. The suspect vehicle stopped just beyond the intersection and Richmond Police took [her] into custody," Vick said.

During the pursuit, Thorne ran a red light on Nine Mile Road, Vick said.

As Trooper Rogers followed Thorne through the intersection, his cruiser was struck by a Cadillac Escalade traveling south on Laburnum Avenue.

"He [had] slowed for the red light," Vick said about the trooper's actions before the crash. "[His] lights and sirens [were] activated at the time of the crash."

The driver of the Escalade was not hurt.

Trooper Rogers was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Thorne was charged with one felony count of assault of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of eluding police, and driving on a suspended license, Vick said.

Police have not yet said what prompted the initial pursuit.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.