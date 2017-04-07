× Law enforcement nab 13 wanted convicts in Henrico, Richmond and Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. – Thirteen convicted felons, including 11 non-compliant sex offenders, were arrested in three days during a multi-jurisdictional operation by U.S. Marshals and the Virginia State Police.

“Operation Hook and Haul” took place in Henrico, Petersburg and Richmond City, from April 4 through April 6.

Law enforcement targeted the most dangerous criminals, they said, with a focus on violent sex offenders.

A Dinwiddie man, who was a violent sex offender, was arrested for 10 outstanding warrants for sex offenses, of which included rape and abduction. Of the 11 non-compliant sex offenders arrested in the operation, 25 total warrants were closed.

Two fugitives were apprehended on eight outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions throughout Virginia.

“This operation was successful and sends a clear message that sex offenders in violation of registration requirements will be hunted down, arrested and prosecuted for not being compliant with state and federal law,” said U.S. Marshal Robert Mathieson. “We thank the Virginia State Police and the participating agencies in our task force for their tireless efforts and being such tremendous partners in our shared pursuits to protect the community.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force consists of investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Corrections, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie and Hopewell Police Departments.