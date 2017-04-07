Henrico daycare workers missing paychecks: ‘Just pay me my money’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Kashe Booker contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after she said missing paychecks caused her to resign her position at a Henrico County daycare.

Booker, who worked briefly at Heaven Sent Child Care, said she had problems beginning with her first paycheck.

“First payment? She texted me and said there’s a delay on her end and that I would get paid on Friday,” Booker explained.

The former worker said that for a few weeks she and another former employee tried to get the daycare owner to pay the lump sum they were owed.

Both women showed letters sent to them by the daycare’s owner, acknowledging that they are owed some paychecks from March and April.

However, instead of paying them a lump sum, the workers said the owner told them that she would pay them in four installments beginning April 7.

“I didn’t agree to that and I don’t accept that. Just pay me my money,” Booker demanded.

After the pair contacted CBS 6, The Problem Solvers contacted Heaven Sent Child Care and spoke with the owner.

She explained that both women and a few other former workers are owed money. However, she also said a large part of her income to run the business comes from some state social services funds.

When parents do not sign their children in and out of the center using a special machine, the state can’t track the children’s attendance and pay the daycare facility what’s due.

On occasion, the owner said that not receiving all of the state money has impacted her ability to pay her workers. Now, she said new procedures are in place to avoid this in the future.

The two former employees reached out to the Department of Labor and Industry. Officials with the agency said employees seeking unpaid wages can file an online claim with their department.

Once that’s done, the agency will investigate and could pursue collection on the worker’s behalf.

