× Chesterfield Police now wear body cameras

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Police Department has begun handing out body cameras to police officers. All 450 body cameras will be distributed by September, according to the department.

“The use of body-worn cameras is one more way to help build trust between law enforcement and the community,” Police Chief Col. Thierry Dupuis said. “We recognize that help and support from members of our community is essential in achieving our overarching goal: to make Chesterfield County a safe and secure community for all.”

Richmond and Henrico Police already issued body cameras to officers.

Chesterfield Police will be the using Axon Flex 2 cameras.

“The cameras will be deployed in multiple phases to patrol officers, school resource officers, detectives and other sworn personnel who have contact with the public,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Cameras will be issued in conjunction with the completion of four hours of classroom training.”