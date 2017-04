RICHMOND, Va. – New York Times Best-Selling Romance Authors Katharine Ashe and Lori Wilde know a thing or two about romance. The talented Writers have joined forces for a special reading event. You can meet Lori and Katherine along with Cathy Maxwell at ’A Romance Yarn – The Reading Salon’ Friday, April 7th at 7pm at Dances with Wool in Midlothian. Admission is FREE but a $5 donation is suggested. For more information you can visit www.katherineashe.com and http://loriwilde.com/