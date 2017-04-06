Son charged with killing parents deemed incompetent to stand trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The trial for the Henrico man accused of killing his parents on Easter Sunday of 2016 has been delayed.

During a hearing Thursday, a judge ruled William Brissette is not competent to stand trial.

The 23-year-old was charged with two counts of capital murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Brissette was arrested after police found his mother Martha B. Brissette, 56, and her husband Henry J. Brissette III, 59, dead from gunshot wounds in their home along the 8300 block of Forge Road around 9:30 p.m. on March 27.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor argued in September that would pursue the death penalty in the case due to the “Outrageously or wantonly vile” crimes and the probability that the Brissette would continue to be a “serious threat to society.”

Neighbors were shocked by the crime describing the Brissettes as hard-working, kind individuals who did their best to provide for their children.

Neighbors said William lived at the Forge Road home with his parents.

Brissette's criminal record in Henrico, according to court records, dates back to 2013.

He had several charges for marijuana distribution, and one for stalking/fear of death that was nolle prosse.

Prosecutors also said police had been called to the family’s Forge Road home on several occasions involving William Brissette.

Since 2006, Henrico Police records show they visited the family’s Forge Road home for 30 different calls, including drunk/disorderly, suspicious situation, domestic, mental subject, drugs, animal cruelty/neglect, missing person and, on Easter, a fatal shooting.

Brissette's competency will eventually be re-evaluated. His trial was scheduled for June 5-16, 2017.

If convicted, Brissette could face life in prison or death.