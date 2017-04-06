× Trooper injured in I-95 chase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – One trooper was injured Thursday morning during a police pursuit.

Officials say a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver. That’s when the suspect took off on Powhite Parkway.

A trooper threw spike sticks on I-95 at mile marker 97 to try to stop the suspect. The suspect and multiple Chesterfield police officers drove thru the spike sticks bringing the pursuit to an end.

The trooper who threw the spike sticks was injured while trying to maintain a safe distance. Medics transported that trooper to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested the suspect following the incident.