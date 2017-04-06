Tornado Watch now in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of Central Virginia until 1 p.m.
Showers and storms will track across the state from late-morning until around noon.
Storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.
In Richmond, the highest probability of severe weather will be between 8 a.m. and noon.
