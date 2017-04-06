Sip & Savor The Flavors at Bonefish Grill

Ingredients:

o ½ cup Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

o 10 each Scallops, large (10-12 pieces per pound)

o 2 tsp Sea Salt

o 1 tsp Black Pepper

o 1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

2. Place a medium sized, oven-safe sauté pan over medium high heat.

3. Season Scallops with Sea Salt and Black Pepper.

4. Add 1 TBSP of vegetable oil to sauté pan.

5. Sear the Scallops on both sides until caramelized, about 3 minutes per side.

6. Transfer Scallops to the plate and pour Lime Tomato Garlic sauce on top.

7. Serve with your favorite green vegetable and rice.

Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

o ½ cup Fresh Tomatoes, chopped

o ½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, chopped

o ½ cup Dry White Wine

o Juice from 2 Lemons

o Juice from 2 limes

o 4 TBSP Garlic, minced

o 4 TBSP Sugar, granulated

o ½ cup Heavy Cream

o 2 tsp Sea Salt

o 4 TBSP Butter, cut into Cubes

Directions:

1. Warm saucepan over medium high heat.

2. Place Fresh Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Garlic, and Sugar in the saucepan.

3. Simmer ingredients 5-6 minutes while stirring. The mixture will reduce by half.

4. Add Heavy Cream and Sea salt.

5. Bring back to a simmer and reduce until sauce begins to thicken.

6. Add cubed Butter slowly while whisking.

7. Mix until fully combined.

8. Lower heat to keep warm or serve immediately over your favorite fish.

Seared Scallops