Sip & Savor The Flavors at Bonefish Grill

RICHMOND, Va. – With Spring in full swing, it’s time to enjoy a few seasonally inspired dishes. John Ryman from Bonefish Grill made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through creating perfectly seared scallops with a Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce. He also served up a cool and refreshing Wild Orchid Hawaiian Cocktail. For more information you can visit http://www.bonefishgrill.com
Seared Scallops
Ingredients:
o ½ cup Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce
o 10 each Scallops, large (10-12 pieces per pound)
o 2 tsp Sea Salt
o 1 tsp Black Pepper
o 1 TBSP Vegetable Oil
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
2. Place a medium sized, oven-safe sauté pan over medium high heat.
3. Season Scallops with Sea Salt and Black Pepper.
4. Add 1 TBSP of vegetable oil to sauté pan.
5. Sear the Scallops on both sides until caramelized, about 3 minutes per side.
6. Transfer Scallops to the plate and pour Lime Tomato Garlic sauce on top.
7. Serve with your favorite green vegetable and rice.
Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce
Ingredients:
o ½ cup Fresh Tomatoes, chopped
o ½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, chopped
o ½ cup Dry White Wine
o Juice from 2 Lemons
o Juice from 2 limes
o 4 TBSP Garlic, minced
o 4 TBSP Sugar, granulated
o ½ cup Heavy Cream
o 2 tsp Sea Salt
o 4 TBSP Butter, cut into Cubes
Directions:
1. Warm saucepan over medium high heat.
2. Place Fresh Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Garlic, and Sugar in the saucepan.
3. Simmer ingredients 5-6 minutes while stirring. The mixture will reduce by half.
4. Add Heavy Cream and Sea salt.
5. Bring back to a simmer and reduce until sauce begins to thicken.
6. Add cubed Butter slowly while whisking.
7. Mix until fully combined.
8. Lower heat to keep warm or serve immediately over your favorite fish.
Wild Orchid Hawaiian Martini
Ingredients: Volume:
Tropical Flavored Rum 2 oz
Coconut Water .75 oz
Simple Syrup .50 oz
POM Wonderful .25 oz
Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice .50 oz
Pineapple Juice .75 oz
Procedure:
Combine all the ingredients and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orchid for some tropical flair!
Secrets to Shake it Up
• You can use any tropical flavored rum you like, we prefer to use a coconut or a guava flavored rum!
• Having a party? Turn this into a fun Summer Party Punch by increasing the volume level on the ingredients, place in a large punch bowl, chill with ice, and float orchids on top!
• Impress your friends with your bartending skills by muddling some fresh pineapple instead of using pineapple juice. Then garnish with a pineapple wedge on the side of the glass.
• Coconut water is rich in nutrients and an excellent source of hydration!