Storm damages Rappahannock General Hospital

KILMARNOCK, Va. -- A powerful storm damaged Rappahannock General Hospital, according to witnesses at the Kilmarnock hospital.

Photos shared with WTVR CBS 6 from the hospital showed broken windows and a damaged facade.

There have been no reported on injuries at this time.

"It was very scary, especially since we had patients, we had to quickly move to a safe location in the center of the building," nurse Becca Paige Gillie said. "About 10 of us, patients, and the wonderful oncology staff crammed into a storage room until we were told we could come out."

The hospital's backup generators kicked in when the storm knocked out to the hospital, according to the witnesses.

"There was a loud bang and then the lights went off. We heard another loud crack. Not sure if it was the windows being blown out or not. But it was as if I felt a sensation of pressure in my head right as it hit," Gillie added.

The area was under a Tornado Watch when the storm hit the Northern Neck.

It is too early to say whether a tornado caused the damage, or simply powerful straight-line winds.

A spokesperson for Bon Secours Health System said a statement about the hospital damage would be made available shortly.

This is a developing story.