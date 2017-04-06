Woman shot in stomach on Richmond’s Northside: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Northside Thursday night.

Crime Insider sources tell reporter Jon Burkett the shooting happened in the 200 block of Minor Street.

Those sources said a woman was shot in the stomach.

There has been no word on her condition nor was there any suspect information.

Burkett noted that there was a heavy police presence in the area.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

