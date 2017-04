× Crews search James River for boater in trouble

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico rescue crews are searching the James River for a boater in distress.

Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman confirmed the Coast Guard in Hampton Roads received welfare call for a distress boater somewhere along the James River.

The Coast Guard was unable to determine if the boater was in Henrico County or the City of Richmond.

