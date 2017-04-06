Get involved with two fun community events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities is committed to improving the Richmond community. Public Information Manager Angela Fountain was back in our studio to share the details behind two upcoming events, and how you can get involved. The deadline for the Storm Drain Art Contest is Monday, April 17th. For more information, and to submit your work, visit http://www.rvah20.org. The MetroCare Golf Classic Tournament takes place on Friday, May 19th at the Providence Golf Course in Richmond. The entry fee of the event is $80. For more information you can call 804-646-8375.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF RICHMOND DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES}