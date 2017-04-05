Virginia woman says pregnant lady, two suspects held her at gunpoint in her home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake woman said she was held captive by a pregnant woman and two men inside her home.

It only lasted ten minutes, but Porche Tramel said the alleged attack felt like forever.

Chesapeake Police got called March 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Tramel told affiliate WTKR that Tkeyra Greene and two men wearing red bandannas when they came into her house.

She said they took her son’s electronics, her safe, and dozens of pairs of her sneaker collection among other things totaling thousands of dollars.

Armed with a gun, she said one male suspect stood above her and threatened her life.

“He watched me pray,” said Tramel.

She said when she yelled for the group to stop stealing things from her house, one of the men punched her in the face and said he would kill her if she did anything else stupid.

“He literally punch me like I was a man,” she said, “The only thing I could think of was my son. I was terrified. I was praying, of course but the only thing on my mind was my son.”

But Tramel said she got one pair of sneakers back saying she was told that the suspect was wearing the shoes when she was booked into jail.

Tramel said one man forced her to sit on the couch while Greene gave orders.

Police couldn’t confirm the information but Tramel said Greene is very pregnant.

“That girl is so pregnant she look like she had a watermelon a whole watermelon, the whole belly.”

Tramel said she’s known the woman for about two years but not very well.

She said Greene dated her ex-husband then the father of her child briefly.

Now she wants her stuff back and the male suspects arrested.

“If I close my eyes I can still see them walking through my house with all of my belongings. It’s traumatizing,” said Tramel.

Police said Greene was arrested for robbery, burglary, assault, petty larceny, grand larceny, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in commission of felony.

She has a court hearing scheduled for June 3.