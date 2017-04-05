× Quinton man arrested in New Kent stabbing

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A New Kent man was arrested and charged following a Tuesday night stabbing.

Investigators found the stabbing victim inside a home on Hickory Road within the Woodhaven Shores neighborhood in Quinton.

The victim was taken to the hospital with wounds to the lower abdomen. The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

“Deputies identified, located, and interviewed a suspect who was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding,” New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said.

Jeffrey Robert Behney, Jr., 21, of Quinton, is being held in Henrico Regional Jail East with no bond.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit a news tip or photo here.