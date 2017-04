Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican candidate for governor Corey Stewart visited the CBS 6 studio Wednesday as he campaigns for his party's nomination.

Stewart is chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors. He was also the Virginia head of Donald Trump's campaign for president, until he was fired for leading a protest outside the D.C. headquarters of the Republican National Committee.

Listen to Stewart's plans for tougher immigration laws, tax cuts, and spending cuts.