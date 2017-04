Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Commonwealth Bank and the Bank of Lancaster have merged, and Host Bill Bevins got the inside scoop on how the new arrangement will help Virginia Commonwealth Bank better serve the community better. Virginia Commonwealth Bank has a number of locations throughout the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. For more information you can visit http://www.vacommbank.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH BANK}