Fun For You & Your 4-Legged Friend

RICHMOND, Va. - There will be plenty of furry fun at the 17th Annual “Pet Expo.” Melissa Golden from Henrico Humane Society was here to fill us in on the festivities planned and she brought along cute and cuddly 14-week-old lab/pit mix Coco who is up for adoption. Come on out and enjoy the Henrico Humane Society’s “17th Annual “Pet Expo” Saturday, April 8th from 10am to 3pm at the Richmond International Raceway. CBS 6 Anchor Greg McQuade will serve as emcee for the event. For more information you can visit https://henricohumane.org/pet-expo/