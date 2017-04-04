Bank of Lancaster and Virginia Commonwealth Bank celebrate merger

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Bank of Lancaster has merged with Virginia Commonwealth Bank.
The banks celebrated the merger with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday outside the Bank of Lancaster's Patterson Avenue branch.
"We intend to maintain the focus on our customers’ needs with a whole new array of services and products for Central Virginia with this merger," Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Lancaster, said.
The Kilmarnock-based Bank of Lancaster operates 11 branches in the Northern Neck and Richmond-area.
There are eight Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches in Richmond, Petersburg, and Suffolk.
The banks will keep their names until they can merge computer systems later this year.