Bank of Lancaster and Virginia Commonwealth Bank celebrate merger

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Bank of Lancaster has merged with Virginia Commonwealth Bank.

The banks celebrated the merger with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday outside the Bank of Lancaster's Patterson Avenue branch.

"We intend to maintain the focus on our customers’ needs with a whole new array of services and products for Central Virginia with this merger," Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Lancaster, said.

The Kilmarnock-based Bank of Lancaster operates 11 branches in the Northern Neck and Richmond-area.

There are eight Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches in Richmond, Petersburg, and Suffolk.

The banks will keep their names until they can merge computer systems later this year.