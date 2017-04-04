Hello sunshine! Temperatures to hit 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will be a beautiful, with skies becoming mostly sunny, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with gusty southwest winds.

Clouds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and storms to the area Wednesday night through Thursday.

Some severe weather will be possible Thursday morning, especially across southside Virginia and Hampton Roads.

Friday will be windy and much cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but temps will rebound under sunny skies this weekend. Gorgeous Spring weather is expected Saturday through Monday.

