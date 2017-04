RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Franklin Crump from Salt and Pepper Events, LLC. enjoys giving back to the community, and for the second year has partnered with one local school to help teach kids how to make cheesecake. Chef Franklin, along with his helper elementary school student Shane, joined us in the kitchen and walked us through creating mini oreo cheesecakes. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/daddyredcatering/