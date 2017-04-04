Severe weather expected Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Wednesday will be beautiful, with increasing clouds and warm weather, with highs in the mid 70s.

There will be a severe weather threat when showers and isolated thunderstorms arrive Wednesday night, with an increase in thunderstorm intensity Thursday morning.

The greatest risk for severe weather will come between dawn and midday Thursday, with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes all possible.

Friday will be windy and much cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but temps will rebound under sunny skies this weekend. Gorgeous Spring weather is expected Saturday through Monday.

Colder air will arrive Thursday night into Friday with strong northwesterly winds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Friday and Saturday night will fall into the upper 30s. The weekend into early next week will feature sunshine and gradually warmer weather.

