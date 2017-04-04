Portsmouth bus driver filmed allegedly texting while driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A video showing a school bus driver looking at their cell phone while driving students home from school has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook, according to WTKR, who first published the report.

Christopher Beaton says his son took the cell phone video of his bus driver while on his way home from Churchland Middle School last week. Beaton says his son took two videos on two different days. In both videos you can see the bus driver holding a cell phone in front of the steering wheel while the bus is moving.

Beaton says he was extremely upset after he saw the video and confronted school staff about the situation.

A Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson tells News 3 the bus driver named in video no longer works with the school system. Portsmouth Public Schools say they are not able to verify the video and therefore cannot tell if the driver is actually a Portsmouth Public School bus driver or driving a Portsmouth bus.