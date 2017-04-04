Oink Oink For The Big Pig Project



RICHMOND, Va. – Part block-party, part pig-out and part music-fest, the ‘Big Pig Project’ has it all and will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Host Jessica Noll stopped by Lunch.|SUPPER! and got a preview of the event from Owner and Restaurateur Rick Lyons along with Allison Santos from Ronald MCDonald House Charities. Lunch.|SUPPER! presents the Big Pig Project Saturday, April 22nd from noon to 6 pm in Scott’s Addition at 1215 Summit Avenue. Admission is FREE but a five dollar donation is suggested. Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will be emcee’s of the event. For more information you can visit www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig