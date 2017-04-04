Food cart catches fire in downtown Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A food cart, stationed on the VCU Heath campus, caught fire and burned Tuesday afternoon in downtown Richmond.

VCU sent out a campus alert that warned students and staff to avoid the area while fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

A viewer provided this image, which she called "End Result Of Mike's Cart."

