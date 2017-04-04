Henrico woman stabbed in Florida attack, suspect arrested at McDonald’s

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman, raised in Henrico’s West End, is recovering from multiple stab wounds she received during an attack inside her South Florida apartment. Ashley Hall, 30, was stabbed more than a dozen times, according to friends who set-up a GoFundMe page for the Hermitage High School graduate.

Hall was attacked in Boynton Beach, Florida, where she lives with her boyfriend, Freeman High School graduate Scott Rash.

Rash and Hall were home Tuesday, March 28, when an acquaintance named Benito Felipe Crisanto arrived to their apartment.

The couple was expecting Crisanto, believing he planned to say goodbye to them before moving to New York.

But while Rash played video games with his headphones on, Crisanto entered the apartment and allegedly pulled out a gun to confront the couple, according to a police report.

Rash, according to the report, wrestled the gun away from Crisanto and escaped the apartment.

When Hall tried to run to safety, Crisanto grabbed her, the police report stated.

He then pulled out a knife and stabbed Hall, she told police.

When interviewed in the hospital, Hall told investigators she did not know why she was being stabbed, but recalled Crisanto saying that, “I have to make a sacrifice.”

Hall said she was able to eventually free herself from Crisanto and told him to take money.

She said she assumed he was there to rob them.

After grabbing more than $3,000 cash, Crisanto fled.

Hall was able to make it outside where she collapsed, according to the police report.

“By the grace of God, Ashley survived, but she has a long road to recovery and to get back to the sweet girl we all know and love,” friends and family wrote on her GoFundMe page. “Ashley will probably be in the hospital a month or two, but she is fighting hard and strong to recover.”

Money raised through the account will be spent to help the couple move back home to Virginia, because they no longer feel safe in Florida.

Police arrested Crisanto, 19, Saturday morning at a McDonald’s near the crime scene.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He was ordered held on a $300,000 bond.

The GoFundMe account, established April 2, has raised more than $1,500.