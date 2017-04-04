2 elderly people found dead inside Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after two elderly people were found dead inside of a home in Chesterfield County.

Investigators said around 7:22 p.m. they responded to the home in the 13000 block of Paigewood Road, near Lucks Lane. When officer went inside the home they discovered two bodies.

Police confirmed there was a strong smell of gas inside the home and the fumes came from a nearby vehicle. They did not specify where the vehicle was located in proximity to the bodies. Investigators say there is no threat to the public.

An official cause of death will be confirmed by the Examiner’s office.

