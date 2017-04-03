‘In heaven together’ Mothers reflect on children killed at bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLWYN, Va. -- "They were a joy to be around."

That is how Justina Barber is remembering her six-year-old son Jaiden and five-year-old cousin Tori.

A tractor-trailer hauling mulch struck the children who ran into the road before the bus stopped and displayed its red stop sign.

"They were full of life. They did everything together," Barber said. "They went to school together, they played together, they ate together, and they are up in heaven together."

The family said the children, who were waiting for the bus with other family members, were just excited to get to school that day.

"I feel sorry for those who didn't get to meet them, because they were a joy to be around," Barber said. "When I think about them, I think about joy."

Tori Perez's mother Sabrina Green commented on the special relationship she had with her daughter.

"Me and my baby girl had a bond that nobody else could take away from us."

The driver of the truck that hit the children was not charged. An investigation determined he did nothing wrong.

"As a mother, I would tell all other mothers to just cherish every moment that you have with your child, because you never know," Barber said.

Anyone wishing to help the families during this difficult time can donate money to any have BB&T Bank branch in Virginia. Make donations to the "Buckingham family" fund.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Buckingham County High School. That service is open to the public.