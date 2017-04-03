Ready, Set, Create!

RICHMOND, Va – Artist, activist and author Noah Scalin was here and lead Jessica Noll through a ‘creativity’ exercise. Noah is the creator of the “Webby Award Winning project ‘Skull-a-Day’ and is currently an artist in residence at VCU’s School of Business. His latest project is called “Creative Sprint” and challenges readers to flex their creative muscles through a series of daily exercises. The launch of “Creative Sprint” is Monday, April 3rd inside the James “Cabell” Branch library on the campus of VCU. The event begins at 7pm. Registration is required. For more information you can visit http://www.noahscalin.com/ and https://www.library.vcu.edu/