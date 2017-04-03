RICHMOND, Va -Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, but economic inequalities may be creating achievement gaps. The Junior League of Richmond created “The Little Black Dress Initiative” to illustrate “Poverty being Unfashionable”. Jayda Justus with the Junior League of Richmond along with Dr. Dana T. Bedden, Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools shared the details. The Junior League of Richmond and Richmond Public Schools will install education maps around the district. The kick off event is Saturday, April 8th from 8:30am until noon at the Woodville Elementary school. The “Little Black Dress Initiative” starts Monday, April 3rd and continues until Friday, April 7th. For more information you can visit https://www.jlrichmond.org/

