Police pursue ‘multiple leads’ after drag strip gunfire causes crowd to scatter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va - Dinwiddie County Sheriff's deputies continue to look for the person or people who opened fire at a bike show and hip hop concert in Dinwiddie County Saturday night. Multiple shots were fired in multiple locations during Spring Fest at Virginia Motorsports Park, causing a crowd of more than 10,000 people to scatter in chaos, according to investigators.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple tips from the community about the incident, and that they are following up on those leads. However, at this point, they do not have any suspects.

There is evidence, according to police, that multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire; however, investigators said doctors are not sure that two women who were transported to the hospital were actually struck by bullets. The woman were treated and released from Southside Regional Medical Center this weekend.

CBS 6 reached an official with Virginia Motorsports Park by phone Monday, but he referred all questions to Sheriff's Office, citing their ongoing investigation. The track is usually closed on Monday and is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said they had multiple officers stationed at the event prior to the gunfire, but that the track is responsible for security procedures at events.

Lanita Flowers, who's backyard backs up to the track, said she usually enjoys living within earshot of the track. Flowers said she hopes Saturday's incident does not serve as a black eye for the track, or the county.

"That one night is not an example of what life is like at the track," she said. "It’s not."

Investigators continue to ask for any cell phone video or pictures from the event. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.