Police: Woman killed unborn baby, buried remains behind Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was arrested in connection with the 2015 death of her unborn baby.

Michelle F. Roberts, 43, of Philbrook Road, was charged with producing an abortion or miscarriage, a class 4 felony.

“The investigation indicates the incident took place during the third trimester of pregnancy,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

In February 2016, police were tipped off about skeletal remains buried behind a home on Philbrook Road, near Hopkins and Beulah roads, in Chesterfield.

“Upon further investigation, police were able to contact a resident of the address [Roberts], who told police that remains were in fact buried in the backyard,” the police spokesperson said. “The investigation revealed that the remains had been disposed of approximately five to six months prior.”

Forensic investigators found the fetal remains, which were given to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

“The results of the investigation and autopsy were discussed with the Chesterfield Commonwealth Attorney’s Office,” the police spokesperson said.

In March, the case was presented to the grand jury, which returned an indictment for Roberts.

