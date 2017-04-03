Makeover your makeup routine with Beautycounter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Cosmetic and body care products can help us look and feel our best, but not all products are created equally. Beauty Counter Consultant Jenn Brace made her debut in our studio and shed light on a few of the dark secrets of the beauty industry. Jenn also shared the details behind how Beautycounter started, the company’s ‘Never List,’ and shared a few of her favorite products with us. For more information you can call 917-449-2815 or visit http://www.beautycounter.com/jennbrace

