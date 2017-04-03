Let Bryant & Stratton help you find your new career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you are thinking of going back to college, but are unsure of what degree to pursue, Bryant & Stratton College can help you find the right career and land your dream job. Campus Director Beth Murphy was back in the Virginia This Morning ahead of the campuses May semester start to offer a few insights. Bryant & Stratton classes start on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Bryant & Stratton Career LifePrep Open House takes place on Saturday, April 15th from 10 am to 1 pm. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON}